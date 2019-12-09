'Crisis on Infinite Earths': Is [Spoiler] Really Dead in the Arrowverse?

He's only mostly dead, right?

Earth-1 Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), the man whose journey kickstarted the entire Arrowverse, died at the end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part One."

Going into the crossover, fans knew that he wasn't fated to survive; The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) told him in the Arrow Season 7 finale that he'd seen his death in the Crisis and there was no avoiding it.

However, The Monitor also said in Supergirl's episode of “Crisis” that this death wasn't what he'd foreseen. The heroes' stand began on Earth 38, and they were able to evacuate part of its population before they lost the planet. Oliver refused to leave, and his determination to save as many as he could resulted in the lives of an additional billion people making it out.

Here, we look at why that may actually be the end (for good) for Earth-1 Oliver and why we're still holding out hope it’s not.

There Are Other Oliver Queens

However, there are Olivers from other Earths who could join the fight. We even met one in this episode: Earth 16's. What if another Oliver (this one or not) comes in to help? After all, the heroes are going to be recruiting others (like Black Lightning, the members of the teams across the Arrowverse) to fight.

It's Too Early

It's only the first part of the crossover, with four more hours — including Arrow's — to go. Can Oliver Queen really be dead dead already?

We Know We See Oliver Again

Photos (like the one above) from The Flash's hour show him and Diggle (David Ramsey), and we also see him hugging Mia (Katherine McNamara) in the trailer in a scene that hasn't happened yet. He can easily be brought back to life.

But Could We Be Seeing Oliver in a Different Form?

Death isn't the end anymore. And with characters like Constantine (Matt Ryan) around, it's possible that Oliver could be dead but still appear.

Oliver's "Destiny"

Oliver says dying is his "destiny" as he's surrounded by his friends and family at the end. But that's also the word that Sara (Caity Lotz) used with Earth-16's Oliver earlier in the episode. Is that really just a coincidence?

What About Felicity's Season 7 Ending?

Some things about the future have changed due to the kids' trip back to 2019 from 2040. But what about The Monitor presumably bringing Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) to see Oliver? It's unlikely he was killing her — though he did say she wouldn't be able to return from where they're going — so there has to be more to Oliver's story in 2019. However, with changes to the timeline and Pariah's note that things are turning out differently than expected, anything's possible.

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW