Elizabeth Tulloch Takes Us Behind the Scenes of 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

A crossover that packs in actors from all six of The CW's superhero shows shouldn't leave room for letting loose. But the five-part Arrowverse event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" — which launches in Sunday's Supergirl and runs through December 9's Batwoman and December 10's The Flash before concluding in 2020 with episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow — was an exception.

"There ended up being a summer camp–like aspect when it was all of us together," says Elizabeth Tulloch, who returns as Lois Lane with Tyler Hoechlin's Superman (above right, first row).

While filming the epic undertaking that finds Arrow's Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell; center, back row) and a multiverse of heroes trying to save their worlds from being destroyed, Tulloch continued a tradition from her Grimm days: taking behind-the-scenes pics to share with fans.

This time not only did she help assemble the massive group shot above, but she also snapped a geektastic photo of Legends star and Superman Returns vet Brandon Routh (near left) suited up as an older Kal-El from another dimension with Hoechlin's version.

"Even I found myself being like, 'Who has the better suit?'" Tulloch says. "Either way, it's fun to see them both in it."

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW