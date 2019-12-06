Danica McKellar on 'Magical' Dolly Parton & Love in 'Christmas at Dollywood' (VIDEO)

"Whoever said never meet your idols never met Dolly Parton," Danica McKellar said.

The actress' latest Hallmark Christmas movie is Christmas at Dollywood, in which she plays event planner Rachel who works alongside Niall Matter's Luke to put on the 30th Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration. And as always happens in these romantic comedies, the two butt heads on their way to falling in love.

"He wants it all business, and my character wants [to] think out of the box [and] do something different," McKellar explained when she stopped by TV Insider to discuss the film.

Being back home allows Rachel to "reconnect with [her] Tennessee roots" and do all her Christmas traditions with her family, including her parents and daughter, Ava. In fact, one of those traditions, the Yule Log, helps Ava and Luke bond.

'Tis the Season for Hallmark! Inside 4 Heartwarming Original Holiday Movies The stars preview 'A Christmas Love Story,' 'A Family Christmas Gift,' 'When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas,' and 'Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.'

But there's always an obstacle in the way of the happily ever after, and this time, they have Dolly Parton to be the "angel [who] comes in to save the day and help make everything better," McKellar shared, adding that the icon gives her character some words of wisdom just when she needs to hear them the most.

Watch the video above to see what else McKellar had to say about her and her character's experiences with Parton, Rachel and Luke's relationship, and more.

Christmas at Dollywood, Movie Premiere, Sunday, December 8, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel