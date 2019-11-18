TV Insider Podcast: Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell on the Very Adult 'Harley Quinn' Animated Series

If you've been craving an animated series tailored for an adult audience with language, sexual situations, and a large dose of all-out raunch, then Harley Quinn is for you.

The DC villainess has been a fan favorite for years and while incarnations on the big screen in films like 2016's Suicide Squad and the upcoming Birds of Prey have kept her f'd up spirit alive, the DC animated series is all fun, going everywhere this outrageous character was always meant to go.

When the series begins this Friday, November 29 on DC Universe, Harley has finally broken up with the dastardly Joker and is trying her best — with stumbling blocks along the way — to become the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. However, keeping her emotions in check when it comes to her ex and taking over the dark side of Gotham is not easy for Harley, though it's very fun for us to watch.

The voice cast is a who's who of fabulousness starting with Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco leading the charge as Harley. Bless This Mess' Lake Bell steps in to voice her loyal gal pal Poison Ivy and Alan Tudyk brings his outrageousness as Joker. Plus, more characters are voiced by top talent like Tony Hale, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Christopher Meloni, Diedrich Bader, Wanda Sykes, Jim Rash, and more. The show's executive producers are Cuoco, Sam Register, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey.

Having experienced an early preview of the show this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, it was a must to find out more about this animated world — including breaking down Harley and Poison Ivy's relationship. So who better to tell us everything that Cuoco and Bell, who sat down with our Jim Halterman at the TCA Summer press tour?

That conversation takes over this episode of the TV Insider Podcast, though we did save some room for Senior Writer Damian Holbrook to offer up what he's loving and loathing on television with his Cheers and Jeers segment.

Harley Quinn, Series Premiere, Friday, November 29, DC Universe

