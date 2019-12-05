7 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Tree Is This Comedy Star
The Masked Singer continues to forge ahead, and as the season finale approaches, more clues are being revealed about the remaining contestants.
With more clues come even more guesses as to which celebs are behind the masks. After the most recent installment, we learned even more about the festive tree for whom the panelists have come up with many identity predictions.
One of those predictions seems to be spot-on as the clues build up, and with the knowledge we have so far, we're breaking down the reasons why The Masked Singer's Tree is former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer.
1. The Voice
Gasteyer may be known for her comedic segments, but she's also an experienced musical performer with her own music out on the market. Listening to a track from her new album, Sugar & Booze, you can hear the similarities between her and The Masked Singer's Tree.
2. Festive
You can't deny Gasteyer's love for the holidays, as her album features tunes focused on Christmastime. So, that would explain why she'd choose a Christmas tree as her costume inspiration on The Masked Singer.
3. Friends Connection
In a recent episode, Tree's clue package included references to Lisa Kudrow's character from Friends. This led some fans to speculate if the actress was behind the mask, but those familiar with Gasteyer's career would know she's impersonated Kudrow's character, Phoebe Buffay.
4. Broadway Bound
Another recent clue included a witch hat, and for fans unaware of Gasteyer's Broadway stints, the actress and comedienne starred briefly as Elphaba — the Wicked Witch of the West — in a Chicago production of the musical Wicked.
5. Ulysses
Also included in her clue package was a $50 bill which features the face of President Ulysses S. Grant. Gasteyer has a son who shares a moniker with the United States historical figure.
6. Opa
In Tree's clues, the common Greek phrase, "opa" was uttered, implying a connection to the culture. Some research behind Ana Gasteyer's ancestry indicates that the talented star is part-Greek herself.
7. The Importance of Soup
Near the beginning of the competition, Tree revealed that they wouldn't be where they are without soup. Early in her career, Gasteyer appeared in Seinfeld's iconic "Soup Nazi" episode, where she played one of the notorious cook's customers.
So, who do you think Tree is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.
The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox