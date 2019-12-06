Lizzy Caplan Talks Playing Complicated Twins in Apple+'s 'Truth Be Told' (VIDEO)

Forget those do-good Pearsons over at This Is Us, because Apple TV+'s newest drama series Truth Be Told brings not one, not two, but three very messy families.

In the series, podcaster Poppy Scoville-Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has made a career out of covering a murder case that sent Warren Cave (Aaron Paul) to prison 19 years ago. However, new evidence makes Poppy think she may have been mistaken in helping send Warren to prison, and the case — and all the wounds involved — are reopened. The series also stars Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, and Ron Cephas Jones.

Ahead of the new series' premiere, TV Insider sat down with two of its stars to preview what's to come. Caplan (also currently seen in Hulu's Castle Rock) chatted about the challenges and logistics of playing twin sisters Josie and Lanie Burhman, who are integral to the story. Perkins, who plays Warren's mother Melanie Cave, explains why her character — who wants to see her son vindicated — thinks there is a monster in all of us.

Watch the video above to see the full interview, and check back next week for our chat with Spencer and Paul about their roles in the series:

Truth Be Told, Streaming Now, Apple+