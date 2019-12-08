When 'This Is Us,' 'Grey's Anatomy' & More Favorites Are Coming Back!

Holiday festivities can keep us merry for a while, but once the stockings are unstuffed, there's nothing left to stop us from pining for new episodes of our most treasured shows that have been away.

Mark your calendar with these return dates.

Almost Family Jan. 1, 9/8c, Fox

Last Man Standing Jan. 2, 8/7c, Fox

America's Funniest Home Videos Jan. 5, 7/6c, ABC

The Bachelor Jan. 6, 8/7c, ABC

Manifest Jan. 6, 10/9c, NBC

The Resident Jan. 7, 8/7c, Fox

mixed-ish Jan. 7, 9/8c, ABC

black-ish Jan. 7, 9:30/8:30c, ABC

Emergence Jan. 7, 10/9c, ABC

Chicago Med Jan. 8, 8/7c, NBC

Modern Family Jan. 8, 9/8c, ABC

Criminal Minds Jan. 8, 9/8c, CBS

Chicago Fire Jan. 8, 9/8c, NBC

Single Parents Jan. 8, 9:30/8:30c, ABC

Chicago P.D. Jan. 8, 10/9c, NBC

Superstore Jan. 9, 8/7c, NBC

The Good Doctor Jan. 13, 10/9c, ABC

This Is Us Jan. 14, 9/8c, NBC

The Goldbergs Jan. 15, 8/7c, ABC

Schooled Jan. 15, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

American Housewife Jan 17, 8/7c, ABC

Fresh Off the Boat Jan. 17, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Prodigal Son Jan. 20, 9/8c, Fox

The Conners Jan. 21, 8/7c, ABC

Bless This Mess Jan. 21, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Arrow Jan. 21, 8/7c, The CW

Grey's Anatomy Jan. 23, 9/8c, ABC

A Million Little Things Jan. 23, 10/9c, ABC

Will & Grace Feb. 6, 9/8c, NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Feb. 6, 8/7c, NBC

MacGyver Feb. 7, 8/7c, CBS

Hawaii Five-0 Feb. 7, 9/8c, CBS

American Idol Feb. 16, 8/7c, ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Feb. 16, 10/9c, CBS

Good Girls Feb. 16, 10/9c, NBC

The Walking Dead Feb. 23, 9/8c, AMC

The Rookie Feb. 23, 10/9c, ABC

Supernatural March 16, 8/7c, The CW

Roswell, New Mexico March 16, 9/8c, The CW

How to Get Away With Murder April 2, 10/9c, ABC