When 'This Is Us,' 'Grey's Anatomy' & More Favorites Are Coming Back!
Holiday festivities can keep us merry for a while, but once the stockings are unstuffed, there's nothing left to stop us from pining for new episodes of our most treasured shows that have been away.
Mark your calendar with these return dates.
Almost Family Jan. 1, 9/8c, Fox
Last Man Standing Jan. 2, 8/7c, Fox
America's Funniest Home Videos Jan. 5, 7/6c, ABC
The Bachelor Jan. 6, 8/7c, ABC
Manifest Jan. 6, 10/9c, NBC
The Resident Jan. 7, 8/7c, Fox
mixed-ish Jan. 7, 9/8c, ABC
black-ish Jan. 7, 9:30/8:30c, ABC
Emergence Jan. 7, 10/9c, ABC
Chicago Med Jan. 8, 8/7c, NBC
Modern Family Jan. 8, 9/8c, ABC
Criminal Minds Jan. 8, 9/8c, CBS
Chicago Fire Jan. 8, 9/8c, NBC
Single Parents Jan. 8, 9:30/8:30c, ABC
Chicago P.D. Jan. 8, 10/9c, NBC
Superstore Jan. 9, 8/7c, NBC
The Good Doctor Jan. 13, 10/9c, ABC
This Is Us Jan. 14, 9/8c, NBC
The Goldbergs Jan. 15, 8/7c, ABC
Schooled Jan. 15, 8:30/7:30c, ABC
American Housewife Jan 17, 8/7c, ABC
Fresh Off the Boat Jan. 17, 8:30/7:30c, ABC
Prodigal Son Jan. 20, 9/8c, Fox
The Conners Jan. 21, 8/7c, ABC
Bless This Mess Jan. 21, 8:30/7:30c, ABC
Arrow Jan. 21, 8/7c, The CW
Grey's Anatomy Jan. 23, 9/8c, ABC
A Million Little Things Jan. 23, 10/9c, ABC
Will & Grace Feb. 6, 9/8c, NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Feb. 6, 8/7c, NBC
MacGyver Feb. 7, 8/7c, CBS
Hawaii Five-0 Feb. 7, 9/8c, CBS
American Idol Feb. 16, 8/7c, ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Feb. 16, 10/9c, CBS
Good Girls Feb. 16, 10/9c, NBC
The Walking Dead Feb. 23, 9/8c, AMC
The Rookie Feb. 23, 10/9c, ABC
Supernatural March 16, 8/7c, The CW
Roswell, New Mexico March 16, 9/8c, The CW
How to Get Away With Murder April 2, 10/9c, ABC