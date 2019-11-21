ABC 2020 Midseason Schedule: 'Grey's Anatomy' New Time, 'Idol' Returns & More
Grey's Anatomy is on the move.
ABC unveiled its 2020 midseason schedule Thursday, and the biggest surprise may be that Grey's is moving back to 9/8c. It returns on January 23, following Station 19's season premiere in the second part of a two-hour crossover event. That's not the only shakeup for that night.
ABC also has the new drama, For Life, on schedule, as well as season premieres for American Idol and The Bachelor.
Check out the full 2020 midseason schedule for ABC below.
Sunday, January 5
7:00 pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos
Monday, January 6
8:00 pm: The Bachelor (Season Premiere)
Tuesday, January 7
8:00 pm: JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time
9:00 pm: mixed-ish
9:30 pm: black-ish
10:00 pm: Emergence
Wednesday, January 8
9:00 pm: Modern Family
9:31 pm: Single Parents
10:00 pm: Stumptown
Monday, January 13
10:00 pm: The Good Doctor
Wednesday, January 15
8:00 pm: The Goldbergs
8:30 pm: Schooled
Friday, January 17
8:00 pm: American Housewife
8:30 pm: Fresh Off the Boat
Tuesday, January 21
8:00 pm: The Conners
8:30 pm: Bless this Mess
Thursday, January 23
8:00 pm: Station 19 (New Time)
9:00 pm: Grey's Anatomy (New Time)
10:01 pm: A Million Little Things (New Time)
Sunday, February 9
8:00 pm: The Oscars
Tuesday, February 11
10:00 pm: For Life (Series Premiere)
Sunday, February 16
8:00 pm: American Idol (Season Premiere)
Sunday, February 23
10:00 pm: The Rookie
Thursday, April 2
10:01 pm: How to Get Away with Murder