ABC 2020 Midseason Schedule: 'Grey's Anatomy' New Time, 'Idol' Returns & More

Grey's Anatomy is on the move.

ABC unveiled its 2020 midseason schedule Thursday, and the biggest surprise may be that Grey's is moving back to 9/8c. It returns on January 23, following Station 19's season premiere in the second part of a two-hour crossover event. That's not the only shakeup for that night.

ABC also has the new drama, For Life, on schedule, as well as season premieres for American Idol and The Bachelor.

Check out the full 2020 midseason schedule for ABC below.

Sunday, January 5

7:00 pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos

Monday, January 6

8:00 pm: The Bachelor (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, January 7

8:00 pm: JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time

9:00 pm: mixed-ish

9:30 pm: black-ish

10:00 pm: Emergence

Wednesday, January 8

9:00 pm: Modern Family

9:31 pm: Single Parents

10:00 pm: Stumptown

Monday, January 13

10:00 pm: The Good Doctor

Wednesday, January 15

8:00 pm: The Goldbergs

8:30 pm: Schooled

Friday, January 17

8:00 pm: American Housewife

8:30 pm: Fresh Off the Boat

Tuesday, January 21

8:00 pm: The Conners

8:30 pm: Bless this Mess

Thursday, January 23

8:00 pm: Station 19 (New Time)

9:00 pm: Grey's Anatomy (New Time)

10:01 pm: A Million Little Things (New Time)

Sunday, February 9

8:00 pm: The Oscars

Tuesday, February 11

10:00 pm: For Life (Series Premiere)

Sunday, February 16

8:00 pm: American Idol (Season Premiere)

Sunday, February 23

10:00 pm: The Rookie

Thursday, April 2

10:01 pm: How to Get Away with Murder