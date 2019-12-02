'Doctor Who' Season 12 Trailer Teases Something Coming for The Doctor (VIDEO)

A crisis is coming ... to BBC America.

Doctor Who returns for its 12th season on Wednesday, January 1 at 8/7c with a two-part episode, "Spyfall." The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) will be back at her time-and-space adventures with her friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh). The rest of the season will air Sundays at 8/7c, beginning January 5.

BBC America also released a trailer for Whittaker's second season, and it begins with The Doctor warning of a "big, serious crisis." Watch below to see the monsters — both familiar and new — she and the others will be facing, as well as a tease of something coming for The Doctor. But perhaps most concerning of all is the warning, "welcome to the end of your lives."

Following the season premiere, BBC America, BBC Studios, and Fathom Events will bring the second episode to the big screen in over 600 cinemas worldwide on Sunday, January 5.

"What better way to ring in a new decade than with our favorite Time Lord? BBC America is excited to kick off the New Year with New Who, including a thrilling New Year's Day premiere followed by new episodes every Sunday this winter," BBC America Executive Director Courtney Thomasma said in a statement.

"Last year, thousands of Whovians packed Madison Square Garden to celebrate Jodie Whittaker's landmark debut as the first female Doctor. This year, we're thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring that unique experience to fans all across the country, as Doctor Who embodies the idea of space for all. Let the New Year’s countdown begin!"

Guest stars for Season 12 include Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Goran Višnjić, and Robert Glenister.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens.

Doctor Who, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, January 1, 8/7c, BBC America