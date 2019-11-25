Third 'Walking Dead' Series Gets Title, Adds Julia Ormond (VIDEO)

Ready to explore The Walking Dead past the characters you've already gotten to know, love, and hate?

As fans already know, a third series in the franchise focused on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse is joining the original and Fear the Walking Dead in Spring 2020, and it finally has a title. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently filming in and around Richmond, VA.

AMC also announced that Emmy-winner Julia Ormond has joined the cast as Elizabeth, described as the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force. In addition to the photo above, you can also get a first look at Elizabeth in the new trailer below.

"We are thrilled to have Julia join our merry band. I'm grateful for the talent, grace, intelligence, and humor she has brought to our set, our show and to this role. We — and the audience — are very lucky to have Julia helping bring this new world of the Walking Dead to life," co-creator Scott M. Gimple said in a statement.

5 Things We've Learned About 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff The new series' NYCC panel was very revealing about the connections between the spinoff and the flagship series.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with The Walking Dead team — I absolutely love how they write for women in particular; a lovely, talented cast and great to be back with AMC," Ormond added. She previously guest starred on Mad Men.

Natalie Gold is also set to recur as Lyla, "a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in." Also recurring are Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella. It was co-created by Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, with Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath joining them as executive producers.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Spring 2020, AMC