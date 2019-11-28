Penn & Teller Bring Laughter and Magic With the 'Merry Fool Us' Special

The magician/comedian pair of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan for Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us.

Kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy! Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us airs Friday, November 29 on The CW.

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, along with the aforementioned Christmas Trophy.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn and Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts.

This is all real magic.

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us, Premiere, Friday, November 29, 9/8c, The CW