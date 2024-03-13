‘All American,’ ‘Wild Cards’ & More CW Stars Are Striking & Adorable in Our Portraits (PHOTOS)

The Casts of 'Wild Cards,' 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' and 'All American'
It was a mix of the old and the new when the casts of The CW‘s lineup stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February.

We were at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour to talk to the stars, and for The CW, that meant those in All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Sight Unseen, Son of a Critch, and Wild Cards. And of course we snapped some gorgeous portraits of everyone!

All American, returning for its sixth season on April 1, brought Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, and Michael Evans Behling. Joining Penn Jillette and Teller for Penn & Teller: Fool Us, airing Fridays, was Brooke Burke. Malcolm McDowell and Mark Critch represented Son of a Critch, airing Thursdays. On site for Sight Unseen, premiering April 3, were Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Daniel Gillies, and Jarod Joseph. And Wild Cards, airing Mondays, stars Giacomo Gianniotti, Vanessa Morgan, and Jason Priestley stopped by.

Scroll down to check out the portraits.

'All American' stars Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Michael Evans Behling, Daniel Ezra, and Greta Onieogou at TCA
All American

Stars Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Michael Evans Behling, Daniel Ezra and Greta Onieogou know how to pose for the camera

'All American' star Daniel Ezra at TCA
Daniel Ezra looks straight into the camera

'All American' star Greta Onieogou at TCA
Greta Onieogou breaks into a smile

'All American' star Michael Evans Behling at TCA
What’s Michael Evans Behling thinking about?

'All American' star Samantha Logan at TCA
Samantha Logan has the most inventive pose of the cast

'All American' star Bre-Z at TCA
Bre-Z looks comfortable in front of a camera

'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' stars Penn Jillette, Brooke Burke Charvet, and Teller at TCA
Penn & Teller: Fool Us

How much do you love this adorable photo of Penn Jillette, Brooke Burke, and Teller?

'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' stars Penn Jillette and Teller at TCA
Penn and Teller will never spill the secrets behind the magic

'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' star Brooke Burke Charvet at TCA
Brooke Burke is having fun as the newest member of the magic show

'Sight Unseen' stars Jarod Joseph, Agam Darshi, Daniel Gillies, and Dolly Lewis at TCA
Sight Unseen

Jarod Joseph, Agam Darshi, Daniel Gillies and Dolly Lewis seem ready to take on any case

'Sight Unseen' star Daniel Gillies at TCA
Daniel Gillies will stare deep into your eyes

'Sight Unseen' star Dolly Lewis at TCA
Dolly Lewis stuns in all black

'Sight Unseen' star Agam Darshi at TCA
Agam Darshi is dressed to kill … or rather, find a killer.

'Sight Unseen' star Jarod Joseph at TCA
Jarod Joseph is relaxed

'Son of a Critch' stars Mark Critch and Malcolm McDowell at TCA
Son of a Critch

Aww, Mark Critch and Malcolm McDowell look adorable!

'Son of a Critch' star Malcolm McDowell at TCA
What’s more eye-catching: Malcolm McDowell’s smile or glasses?

'Son of a Critch' star Mark Critch at TCA
Look at Mark Critch’s eyebrow!

'Wild Cards' stars Jason Priestley, Vanessa Morgan, and Giacomo Gianniotti at TCA
Wild Cards

Jason Priestley, Vanessa Morgan, and Giacomo Gianniotti all look trustworthy … but the same can’t be said for their characters

'Wild Cards' star Giacomo Gianniotti at TCA
Giacomo Gianniotti poses for the camera

'Wild Cards' star Vanessa Morgan at TCA
Vanessa Morgan lights up this photo

'Wild Cards' star Jason Priestley at TCA
Be careful around Jason Priestley’s character…

