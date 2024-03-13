It was a mix of the old and the new when the casts of The CW‘s lineup stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February.

We were at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour to talk to the stars, and for The CW, that meant those in All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Sight Unseen, Son of a Critch, and Wild Cards. And of course we snapped some gorgeous portraits of everyone!

All American, returning for its sixth season on April 1, brought Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, and Michael Evans Behling. Joining Penn Jillette and Teller for Penn & Teller: Fool Us, airing Fridays, was Brooke Burke. Malcolm McDowell and Mark Critch represented Son of a Critch, airing Thursdays. On site for Sight Unseen, premiering April 3, were Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Daniel Gillies, and Jarod Joseph. And Wild Cards, airing Mondays, stars Giacomo Gianniotti, Vanessa Morgan, and Jason Priestley stopped by.

