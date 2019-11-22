'HTGAWM's Latest Victim Says 'This Is Certainly Not Goodbye'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 9 of How to Get Away With Murder, "Are You the Mole?"]

Season 6's flashforward victim was revealed in the How to Get Away With Murder fall finale, but fans don't have to say goodbye to the character or actor quite yet.

After trying to place blame on anyone else — Nate, Gabriel, Laurel, probably that random person in the deli if the others hadn't pulled the truth out of him — Asher (Matt McGorry) revealed that he was the mole. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) hit him on the head, briefly knocking him out (and likely explaining why he confessed to murder in that flashforward). But by episode's end, someone had left him to die in the hallway outside his apartment.

Considering the same episode featured a character fans thought was dead — Wes (Alfred Enoch) — making an appearance in the final moments, is it possible that Asher's not dead? McGorry cleared that up in an Instagram post looking back on the show and his character.

"Yes, he really is dead," he wrote.

However, he also revealed that he's still part of the show going forward when it returns in April. "I'm happy to say that you'll see more of Asher in plenty of flashbacks when we are back from the mid-season hiatus," he continued. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been, (and continue to be!) a part of this show and the progressive representations and politics that it has been pushing forward. I will definitely miss Asher being alive. He has always had a joy and lightness that has a beautiful quality, and to embody that light being extinguished as he faded into death...it definitely felt like a surreal moment.

"This is certainly not goodbye," he reiterated in his closing comments.

Rome Flynn's reaction to that death echoed McGorry's sentiment. "I'm going to miss Asher's comedic timing," he told TV Insider. "The show can get very heavy sometimes."

We'll have to wait until the series' return to find out who killed Asher.

How to Get Away With Murder, Thursday, April 2, 2020, 10/9c, ABC