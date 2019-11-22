'HTGAWM's Latest Victim Says 'This Is Certainly Not Goodbye'
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 9 of How to Get Away With Murder, "Are You the Mole?"]
Season 6's flashforward victim was revealed in the How to Get Away With Murder fall finale, but fans don't have to say goodbye to the character or actor quite yet.
After trying to place blame on anyone else — Nate, Gabriel, Laurel, probably that random person in the deli if the others hadn't pulled the truth out of him — Asher (Matt McGorry) revealed that he was the mole. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) hit him on the head, briefly knocking him out (and likely explaining why he confessed to murder in that flashforward). But by episode's end, someone had left him to die in the hallway outside his apartment.
Considering the same episode featured a character fans thought was dead — Wes (Alfred Enoch) — making an appearance in the final moments, is it possible that Asher's not dead? McGorry cleared that up in an Instagram post looking back on the show and his character.
"Yes, he really is dead," he wrote.
However, he also revealed that he's still part of the show going forward when it returns in April. "I'm happy to say that you'll see more of Asher in plenty of flashbacks when we are back from the mid-season hiatus," he continued. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been, (and continue to be!) a part of this show and the progressive representations and politics that it has been pushing forward. I will definitely miss Asher being alive. He has always had a joy and lightness that has a beautiful quality, and to embody that light being extinguished as he faded into death...it definitely felt like a surreal moment.
"This is certainly not goodbye," he reiterated in his closing comments.
**SPOILER ALERT** # # # # # # # **SPOILER ALERT**- So if you watched this last episode of #HTAGWM , then you are aware that Asher...is dead...and also the mole. And yes, he really is dead. 😢😢😢 I know that people may have a whole host of different reactions to this, and that it may be a lot to process. It's been an incredible six seasons on the show, and I'm happy to say that you'll see more of Asher in plenty of flashbacks when we are back from the mid-season hiatus. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been, (and continue to be!) a part of this show and the progressive representations and politics that it has been pushing forward. I will definitely miss Asher being alive. He has always had a joy and lightness that has a beautiful quality, and to embody that light being extinguished as he faded into death...it definitely felt like a surreal moment. I'm grateful for the writers, for giving me lots of juicy storylines to tell this story the right way, and of course to all of the dedicated fans who have been supporting this show since the beginning. Your love means the world. And it is reciprocated. You can all come and sleepover at my house tonight and we can cuddle as you move through the grieving process. But I once I fall asleep, please don't touch me. It disturbs my sleep and sleep is very important to me. Love you all very much, and this is certainly not goodbye! ❤️🥰❤️🥰
Rome Flynn's reaction to that death echoed McGorry's sentiment. "I'm going to miss Asher's comedic timing," he told TV Insider. "The show can get very heavy sometimes."
We'll have to wait until the series' return to find out who killed Asher.
How to Get Away With Murder, Thursday, April 2, 2020, 10/9c, ABC