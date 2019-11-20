Holly Hunter Joins Ted Danson in NBC Comedy From '30 Rock' Team

Holly Hunter is heading to NBC with Ted Danson in a yet-to-be-titled comedy from 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

The Oscar-winning actress, who most recently appeared in HBO's Succession, joins the series in the role of a liberal councilwoman who battles with the Los Angeles Mayor, played by Danson.

"We're so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” said Fey and Carlock. "We're both huge fans and will have to find a way to 'act normal' around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it's now officially an embarrassment of riches."

The series follows a wealthy businessman (Danson) who decides to run for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. When he wins, he'll have to figure out what he stands for, earn the respect of his staff, connect with his daughter, and also humanely control the wild coyote population afflicting the area.

Hunter's Arpi is a longtime liberal councilwoman who has dedicated her life to making Los Angeles better. She doesn't hide her displeasure for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she believes to be sexist, unqualified and "too tall to be trusted."

The series also stars Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan, who worked with Fey and Carlock on their Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Moynihan will portray Jayden, the interim director of communications in the mayor's office.

The untitled project will be produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will all serve as executive producers.