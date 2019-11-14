NBC Renews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' for Season 8 Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

Noice! Brooklyn Nine-Nine is on its way to nine lives with its eight season renewal at NBC.

The network revealed it picked up the series for another season beyond its forthcoming seventh chapter which premieres Thursday, February 6 on Thursday. A Golden Globe Award-winning comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to the network in 2019 after being canceled by original network Fox.

When the show returns for Season 7, viewers will be treated to a one-hour special premiere with half-hour installments to air weekly following that. The series from executive producers Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici premiered 2013.

Following the inner-workings of a Brooklyn-based police precinct, the show stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

In its sixth season — its first on NBC — Brooklyn Nine-Nine averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers overall in "live plus same day" Nielsens. The stats revealed at 15 percent increase over its prior season at Fox.

The show was considered last season's most-social primetime comedy series across TV, earning 9 million interactions. The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Below, see the cast and crew react to the renewal news:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 8/7c, NBC