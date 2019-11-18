'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Nabs Season 2 Renewal at NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal and Kelly Clarkson's #1 new daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show has be renewed for Season 2 and will return for 2020-2021.

The syndicated hour-long series, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution, debuted on September 9 of this year and brought in the biggest ratings for a new daytime talk show in seven years. Averaging 1.9 million viewers per episode, the show is ranking in at fourth place among syndicated daytime talk shows, many of which have been on air for decades.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs across the country on more than 200 stations and the show's social media platforms have gained more than 1.5 million subscribers since the September launch.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly's brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible 'Kellyoke,' to stations for a second season," said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Television Distribution. "It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy."

For those unfamiliar with the program, each episode kicks off with a round of "Kellyoke" in which she covers recent or classic songs by artists that her audience enjoys. Among some of the numbers performed so far this year were Lizzo's "Juice," Aretha Franklin's "Think," Taylor Swift's "Delicate," and Heart's "Alone."

In the second segment of her episodes, Clarkson interviews celebrity guests, and in the first season those have included: Chance the Rapper, John Cena, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Jason Momoa, and many more. She's also performed duets with some of her guests like Garth Brooks, Cyndi Lauper, and Ben Platt.

Other segments this season have included a reunion with Clarkson's original American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson as well as her Idol competitor Justin Guarini. She also highlights everyday heroes in communities across the country.

Stay tuned for more fun because The Kelly Clarkson Show is sticking around.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 2, Coming 2020-2021, Check your local listings