Eric's in Serious Trouble on 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (VIDEO)

Eric (Barrett Foa) is supposed to be in San Francisco working as a consultant with a security technology company. Easy gig, right?

Wrong. And it's come across that way since the beginning of NCIS: LA Season 11. In Episode 2, Nell (Renée Felice Smith) told Kensi (Daniela Ruah) that she's only getting short, cryptic messages on a cosplay site, suggesting he's working on quite the classified project. Nell hasn't even seen him when she's been in the same city (visiting her mother).

"Hetty wouldn't have signed off on it if it wasn't important," Kensi pointed out.

While we've seen Eric since then, we're still very much in the dark about what he's been doing in San Francisco. But that's about to change, as "Kill Beale Vol. 1" brings the focus to his clandestine mission for Hetty (Linda Hunt).

And that means the rest of the team is going to have to be read in on what was so important about this so-called consulting job — and why it leads to Eric being kidnapped. What will Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) find when they reach San Francisco?

"We have to find Mr. Beale," Hetty stresses in the promo. Watch it below to see him under attack.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS