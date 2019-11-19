'Great Performances' Presents 'Much Ado About Nothing' From Central Park

For the first time in over four decades, Great Performances presents a Public Theater production recorded live at Shakespeare in the Park.

After a highly successful, critically acclaimed run at the outdoor Delacorte Theater in New York City’s Central Park, Much Ado About Nothing premieres nationwide Friday, November 22 on PBS (check local listings).

This bold interpretation of Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece features Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman as the sparring lovers Beatrice and Benedick.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon directs with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Set in contemporary Georgia with an election race underway, Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing finds the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war, but not all is peaceful amid the merriment.

Former rivals battle it out, revenge is sought and trickery runs amok in this timeless comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication.

