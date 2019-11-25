'The Resident's Emily VanCamp Previews Nic & Conrad's Interrupted Thanksgiving

Fact: The holidays can be stressful. So Chastain Park Memorial Hospital's nurse Nic Nevin and senior internist Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry, above) are opting out of a fraught family Thanksgiving in favor of a sexy one-on-one on The Resident.

That is, until her dad, Kyle (Corbin Bernsen), shows up on their doorstep with a friend who is a recovering addict — just like Nic's recently deceased sister, Jessie.

"It's a complicated relationship between Nic and her father. They are grieving very differently," VanCamp says. After a medical emergency pulls Conrad away, she adds, "You see them alone together on this holiday, the first after [losing] Jessie, and you really get to see the difference between these two people and how it bonds them but how it alienates them as well."

The episode delves into family history. At one point, when father and daughter acknowledge Thanksgiving can't be salvaged, VanCamp says, "You find out what the holiday represented for them before Jessie passing away, before the mom passed away [when Nic was a teen]."

Jessie's fatal blood clot also precipitated a medical mystery for Nic and Conrad that will soon come to a head. They've made a connection between multiple deaths and a drug administered by Chastain’s new corporate owners, putting them on a collision course with hospital administrators. Teases VanCamp: "Any time you're a whistle-blower, you inevitably pay a huge price until justice is served."

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox