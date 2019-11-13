'Days of Our Lives' Stars Reassure Fans Amid Shocking Hiatus

After it was revealed that all cast members of NBC's Days of Our Lives have been released from their contracts, panic set in for the show's longtime viewers. Could it mean the end of the line for the soap?

For now the show is on hiatus and Sony Pictures Television is currently in talks with NBC about another season, but there's isn't much else to go off of. Installments for the show have been filmed far in advance, with enough banked to run through summer 2020.

The show, which has been on the air since 1965, has become a fan favorite over its thousands of episodes. And thankfully, some of the stars of the daytime drama aren't leaving fans hanging, reassuring them via social media that this is likely not the end of the road.

New 'Days of Our Lives' Storylines Will 'Reunite' the Fans 'This is a great way to reset things in Salem,' says executive producer Ken Corday of the time jump.

Chandler Massey, who portrays Will Horton, took to Twitter to respond to the news, telling fans, "We're not being cancelled. We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won't miss anything!"

We’re not being cancelled. We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything! — Chandler Massey (@ChandlerMassey) November 12, 2019

Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Brady, shared her own video message to fans on Instagram. "We're still here," she said, offering a glimpse behind the scenes of the show.

Head writer Ron Carlivati told Twitter fans to "keep calm and watch the time jump," referring to the show's storyline leaping a year into the future in Monday's episode. His message was shared by cast members of the show, including Sal Stowers, Galen Gering, and more.

And Camila Banus, who plays Gabi Hernandez, took to Twitter for a live video in which she lashed out at claims that the show is ending, calling out different outlets and viewers who believe the contract release is a sign of the end.

Check out her full message below, but be warned, it includes NSFW language.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Check your local listings, NBC