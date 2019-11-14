Jameela Jamil Says 'The Good Place' Will Have the 'Most Special' Finale Ever

Actress Jameela Jamil teased the highly-anticipated series finale for The Good Place last weekend at Glamour's 2019 Women of the Year Summit.

The beloved show, co-starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, and D'Arcy Carden, concludes on January 30, but its final season thus far has had plenty of twists and turns.

We still have a little while before The Good Place airs its final 90-minute episode (which will be followed by an after show hosted by Seth Meyers). Still, fans everywhere are beginning to mourn the NBC comedy and dread that finale date — everyone except Jamil.

"I can't wait for our finale," Jamil said. "I think the finale is one of the most special finales ever."

The Misery Index star is also very satisfied with how the series wraps up. "I think it's really rare that a show has the autonomy to decide when they're going to leave, so they don't often get to plan out their ending. But we did because we knew a year in advance," she shared.

Jamil credits show creator Michael Schur for the emotional sendoff. "You're going to cry, you're going to call your loved ones. It's going to impact you very deeply."