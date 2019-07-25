Jeff Bridges to Star as Retired CIA Officer in FX Drama 'The Old Man'

Jeff Bridges is returning to television.

Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment announced Thursday that it ordered The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges as a retired CIA officer and based on Thomas Perry's bestselling novel of the same name. Production on the pilot episode will begin this fall.

The Old Man follows Bridges' Dan Chase, who has been living off the grid since absconding from the CIA decades ago. However, when an assassin tries to take him out, he "learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past."

"Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX," Grad said. "Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We're also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we've had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21."

The Old Man is written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Bridges, and David Schiff. It is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

"Jeff Bridges is one of the most important actors of his generation," Steinberg said. "John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian, Nick Grad and their team at FX have built a home for content of unparalleled quality. Bert Salke and his team at Fox 21 have developed a sterling track record for generating said content. And Warren Littlefield has forgotten more about making great television than we will ever know. To call this a project a dream opportunity for us is almost certainly a gross understatement."

Bridges began his career on television, appearing in Sea Hunt, The Lloyd Bridges Show, and other series before moving to movies. He recently starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Bad Times at the El Royale. He won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for his work in 2009's Crazy Heart.

The Old Man, Coming Soon, FX