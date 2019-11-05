'Billions' Season 5 Adds Julianna Margulies & Corey Stoll

Billions is adding a couple recurring roles for its upcoming fifth season.

The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies and House of Cards' Corey Stoll will both guest star in multiple episodes of the drama. Margulies will play Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant, while Stoll is part of a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

The fifth season is currently in production in New York, and it is set to air in spring 2020.

Margulies is best known for her roles as Carol Hathaway on ER and Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife. Her previous TV credits also include The Hot Zone and The Sopranos. She's won a Golden Globe for her work on The Good Wife and Emmys for The Good Wife and ER.

Stoll is best known for his role as Congressman Peter Russo on House of Cards, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2014. His previous TV credits also include The Deuce and The Strain. He also guest starred on The Good Wife in the first season and ER after Margulies' exit.

Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions, Season 5, Spring 2020, Showtime