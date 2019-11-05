What Will Brie Larson Eat on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'? (VIDEO)

Bear Grylls takes Captain Marvel herself on a jungle adventure in the Season 5 premiere of his Nat Geo show.

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the Running Wild with Bear Grylls episode, in which the host and Brie Larson cross a remote island in the Gulf of Panama.

"This, as a survivalist, is good," Bear says upon finding beetle larvae. He points one out for Larson to pick up, explaining it's "good protein, [a] good snack." However, it is important to do one thing before eating one. Watch the clip to see Bear walk the actress through it. Will she eat it?

In the episode, their journey begins by jumping out of a helicopter into the ocean before trekking through a crocodile-filled mangrove swamp that becomes a dangerous maze as the tide rises.

The new season also features Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, Dave Bautista, Channing Tatum, Alex Honnold, Bobby Bones, and Zachary Quinto. Each week, Bear takes a new guest on a no-holds-barred journey through some of the most extreme environments in the world. The two must rely on bush-craft techniques to survive each dangerous location and push through mental and physical limits to make it past the challenging obstacles.

Running Wild, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 5, 10/9c, National Geographic