Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by Nat Geo's 'Free Solo,' Bear Grylls & More (VIDEO)

Looking for a Halloween look, but not sure which avenue to go down? Well, National Geographic has your back.

In an exclusive video for TV Insider, the network is teaching fans of their shows how to recreate the looks of their favorite stars. Thankfully, most of the costumes can be pulled together easily from items already in your home.

The video has everything you'll need to embody the TV personalities, including those from Free Solo, Life Below Zero, The Incredible Dr. Pol, Running Wild With Bear Grylls and Expedition Amelia.

If you're looking to replicate Alex Honnold's freestyle look, a t-shirt, some simple pants and outdoor gear are most of what you'll need. Also included in Honnold's ensemble is a small golden statue to represent the Oscar-winning doc.

For history buffs, deck yourself out in leather, a neck scarf and goggles to embody aviator Amelia Earhart.

All of these looks and more are shown in clip above, sodon't miss your chance to recreate these costumes on Halloween!