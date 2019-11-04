'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Austin Shares Big News With His Parents (VIDEO)

Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) is in a tough spot in Tuesday's episode of The Resident.

Now that he's met his biological father — albeit, not under the best of circumstances — it's time to tell his parents, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at that conversation.

And his parents, Yee (Michael Paul Chan) and Carol (Denise Dowse), can pick up right away that something's not right with him. After all, they know their son; Yee would even take a fake laugh after his joke, and Austin hasn't eaten anything on his plate.

"Alright, come clean, son," Carol says, joking, "Did you get a girl pregnant?"

Watch the clip below to see Austin tell them what's going on and their reaction (and for Yee's joke). Is Austin anything like his biological father? See what they think.

Elsewhere in "Choice Words," Devon (Manish Datal) is overcome by guilt at the thought that he could have prevented a plane crash in Atlanta, and Bell (Bruce Greenwood), who was a passenger, is determined to save the life of the man who was seated next to him. Also, Adaku (guest star Erinn Westbrook) returns and asks Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) for a big favor, and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp) consider risking it all to investigate a drunk possibly linked to Jessie's death.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox