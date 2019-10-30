'The Voice' Battles Conclude & Knockouts Begin — Here's Who's Moving On (VIDEO)

The Voice entered the Knockouts round of the competition in Week 6 of Season 17 as Battles concluded.

Contestants faced elimination in this week's episodes but received guidance along the way from their coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. Mix in "mega mentor" Taylor Swift and you have a recipe for an irresistible leg of the music competition.

Below, we're breaking down the week's performances you won't want to miss!

Battles

Jake HaldenVang vs. Caroline Reilly

Team Gwen's contestants received some guidance from Gwen and mentor will.i.am ahead of their battle. Together HaldenVang and Reilly performed P!nk's "Just Like a Pill." The coaches loved the performance, but the reaction was almost evenly split when it came time to choose who would move on. In the end, Gwen chose Jake to move onto Knockouts.

Preston C. Howell vs. Mendeleyev

Usher and John Legend coached 15-year-old Preston and 28-year-old Mendeleyev ahead of their battle. The men sang James Taylor's "Fire and Rain" and impressed with their rendition. At the end of the day, Preston was picked to move on in the competition, while Mendeleyev was sent packing.

Ricky Braddy vs. Jordan Chase & Brennen Henson vs. Calvin Lockett

Team Blake's Ricky Braddy and Jordan Chase channeled their inner Lee Brice when they performed "Rumor" for the coaches. When it was time to choose who would stay, Blake chose Ricky for the Knockouts. Meanwhile, Team Gwen's Brennen Henson and Calvin Lockett sang Coldplay's "Yellow." Calvin reigned supreme and was picked to move onto Knockouts by Gwen.

Hello Sunday vs. Lauren Hall

Duo Myla and Chelsea, known as Hello Sunday paired up with Lauren Hall to sing in a Battle for advancement on the show. The Team Kelly members met with Kelly and Normani to prep for their performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." Ultimately, Kelly chose Hello Sunday to move on but Blake saved Lauren for his own team.

Knockouts

Cali Wilson vs. Marina Chello

Cali Wilson took on "Wicked Game," and Marina Chello chose "I (Who Have Nothing)" for her song when it came to their Knockout performances. The women practiced with their coach Blake Shelton as well as mega mentor Taylor Swift before taking to the stage. Cali was picked to move forward in the competition though, while Marina had to say goodbye.

Jake Hoot vs. Melinda Rodriguez

Kelly chose singers Jake Hoot and Melinda Rodriguez to go head-to-head during Knockouts, but before performing, they got some help from Taylor Swift. Jake chose "Cover Me Up" as his song, while Melinda chose "Always Be My Maybe" both earning major praise. When it was time to choose who would stay, Jake was picked by Kelly to move on.

Katie Kadan vs. Max Boyle

For their Knockout performances, Katie chose "Piece of My Heart," and Max picked "When the Party's Over." The Team Legend members were provided guidance by their coach along with Taylor Swift. After wowing the coaches, Katie was chosen by John to move on. But before Max could leave, he was saved by Team Kelly.

Khalea Lynee vs. James Violet

Team Legend's singers prepared for Knockouts with coach John Legend and mega mentor Taylor Swift by practicing their song picks. Khalea Lynee chose "Because You Loved Me," while James Violet picked Post Malone's "Stay," for their Knockout round. The winner was Khalea, and without any steals or saves used, James was sent home.

Jessie Lawrence vs. Kyndal Inskeep

These Team Gwen competitors joined coach Gwen Stefani and Taylor Swift for a practice session ahead of their performances. Jessie Lawrence chose "Dancing With a Stranger," as his Knockout tune while Kyndal Inskeep picked Sia's song "Elastic Heart." Gwen ultimately chose Kyndal to move forward in the competition and Jessie departed The Voice.

Joana Martinez vs. Ricky Duran

Then it was Joana Martinez and Ricky Duran's turn to receive some guidance from Blake and Taylor ahead of their Knockout round. Joana chose "California Dreamin'" and Ricky picked "She Talks to Angels." After their performances, Blake picked Ricky to remain on his team, but Gwen used a steal on Joana to keep her in the competition as well.