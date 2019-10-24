'The Blacklist's Harry Lennix Teases Cooper's Past in Kuwait (VIDEO)

The Blacklist takes a look into Cooper's past with Episode 4, "Kuwait."

And in doing so, it delves into a certain something that happened in Kuwait that was mentioned in Season 1. "We'll get a chance to find out what that was in reference to," Harry Lennix told TV Insider when he stopped by to preview what's coming up for Cooper and the task force in Season 7.

"A person [Cooper] thought was dead is actually alive and is a POW in Kuwait," he previewed. While they try to extract him, "we find out about Cooper, what precisely is the ghost that's been haunting him that is one of the reason he is so determined to try to do the right thing in the present."

The promo for the episode reveals that Cooper has decided to tell Main Justice the truth about Red (James Spader), but that comes with a risk. "If he [does], then that might eliminate or cause the end of the Blacklist and Red Reddington's relationship with us."

Watch the video above for more from Lennix about Cooper's past, Red, and relationship with Liz (Megan Boone) moving forward.

The Blacklist, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC