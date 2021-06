NFL TV Schedule: 2019 Regular Season

The NFL celebrates its 100th season with the regular-season kickoff game featuring two of the league’s most storied franchises. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Khalil Mack and the NFC North division rival Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field on NBC Thursday, September 5, at 8:15/7:15c.

Week 1 also features Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass., to take on Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots in the regular-season debut of NBC’s Sunday Night Football September 8 at 8:15/7:15c.

The kickoff weekend wraps up September 9 beginning at 7:10/6:10c with the regular-season premiere of Monday Night Football, featuring a doubleheader with the Houston Texans at the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos at the Oakland Raiders.

View the full 2019 NFL regular-season TV schedule below:

2019 NFL TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Not All Games Are Televised In All Areas. Check Local Listings For Games Available In Your Area. Local Blackout Restrictions Apply. Schedule Subject To Change.



* Flexible Schedule Week. Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 Sunday night game to be announced. ** In Week 16, three of five possible games will be played on Saturday. Schedule to be announced no later than after Week 8. # NFL 100 Game of the Week

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Green Bay at Chicago, 8:20pm (NBC)#

Sunday, Sept. 8

L.A. Rams at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:25pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at New England, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston at New Orleans, 7:10pm (ESPN)

Denver at Oakland, 10:20pm (ESPN)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Arizona at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05pm (CBS)

Chicago at Denver, 4:25pm (FOX)

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15pm (ESPN)#

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)#

Denver at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Oakland at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05pm (FOX)

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1pm (CBS)#

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 6

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Oakland (London), 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)#

New England at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Detroit, Miami

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)#

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina at Tampa Bay (London), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 20

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Oakland at Green Bay, 1pm (CBS)#

Houston at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 27

Seattle at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Oakland at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (London), 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Denver at Indianapolis, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cleveland at New England, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)*#

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Baltimore, Dallas

WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston at Jacksonville (London), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Washington at Buffalo, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1pm (FOX)#

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

New England at Baltimore, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Atlanta, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, New Orleans

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 10

Detroit at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)#

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, New England, Philadelphia, Washington

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Houston at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Dallas at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at Minnesota, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25pm (CBS)

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25pm (CBS)#

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (Mexico City), 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Green Bay, N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)#

Detroit at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05pm (CBS)

Dallas at New England, 4:25pm (FOX)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Arizona, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20pm (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 1

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)#

Washington at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

Oakland at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:25pm (CBS)

New England at Houston, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Carolina at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)#

Washington at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at New England, 4:25pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25pm (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20pm (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 15

Seattle at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15pm (ESPN)#

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 21

TBA, 1pm (NFL Network)**

TBA, 4:30pm (NFL Network)**

TBA, 8:15pm (NFL Network)**

Detroit at Denver, TBA**

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, TBA**#

Buffalo at New England, TBA**

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, TBA**

Houston at Tampa Bay, TBA**

Sunday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25pm (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 17

Sunday, Dec. 29

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

TBA, 8:20pm (NBC)*

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX & NBC)

Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, FOX & NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 26

Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (ABC/ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 2

Super Bowl LIV in Miami (FOX)

