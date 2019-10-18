'Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Says Kelly's Commitment to Help 'Comes at a Price'

Kelly (Azie Tesfai) may be on board with Obsidian North in Supergirl Season 5 — especially more than her friend, Kara (Melissa Benoist), and her brother James (Mehcad Brooks) — but that doesn't mean she'll put her job ahead of everything, especially when it comes to trying to help people, like an old friend.

And viewers will see this in Sunday's episode, "Blurred Lines." "You see another layer to how much Kelly is committed to helping people," Tesfai tells TV Insider. "She continues to risk her own job security and her own career like she did in the last episode with J'onn to help people she cares about." (We saw her using the tech at work to try to help J'onn (David Harewood) recover his lost memories.)

That's because she sees how important the work is, especially when it comes to "helping people heal from mental trauma." But, as the actress points out, there is risk involved.

"As awesome and loving and kind as Kelly is, that comes at a price," Tesfai teases. "We see the level in which her kindness can affect herself and the people around her."

Supergirl, Sundays, 9/8c, The CW