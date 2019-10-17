FX Fires Kurt Sutter From 'Mayans M.C.' After Complaints About His Behavior

FX has cut ties with Kurt Sutter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network fired him due to "multiple complaints" regarding his behavior on Mayans M.C. His deal with 20th Century Fox TV is still in place, however.

Sutter informed the Mayans M.C. cast and crew he was "fired for being an abrasive dick" in a letter obtained by THR. "It's been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when [on set] has only created confusion, chaos, hostility, and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that's how Disney has interpreted it. I'm sure it's true," he wrote.

He went on to apologize for unintentionally making "people feel less than or unsupported" and assured people he adores the cast and crew of the show. "My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage," he continued, concluding with, "I don't need, nor want, replies or condolences. I know where the love is. And for those of you who have it, I'm sure our paths will cross again."

Though Mayans M.C.'s future is uncertain, Sutter would have been taking a step back if there is a third season. Instead, Elgin James, with whom he created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, is set to take over "running the show."

"You'll still be in good hands," Sutter wrote in the letter, adding his certainty that FX would "follow his vision." He also assured Mayans viewers that the "quality fans have come to expect" will likely continue to be present.

He was previously called out on "unprofessional behavior" during Sons of Anarchy and with Fox 21 executives.