7 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Flamingo Is Probably This Former Disney Star

The Masked Singer continues to cause a stir each week in the second season as fans try to figure out who are the celebs behind the masks. But sometimes the elaborate disguises aren't enough to distract viewers from picking up on recognizable voices.

Since we've now had the chance to listen to all of the contestants — in some cases, more than once — the guesses are becoming more obvious. One performer in particular is a top guess for Flamingo's fiery voice and sassy moves, which remind them of one multi-talented individual.

Below, we're breaking down all of the reasons why the strong competitor is likely to be The Real's Adrienne Bailon.

1. Online Presence

In the clue package for Flamingo, it was revealed that she has quite the online presence. Bailon helms her own YouTube channel "All Things Adrienne," which has more than 800,000 subscribers. Many of the videos include makeup tutorials which was also implied in the clue package.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Humble Beginnings

Flamingo said she went from "hood-rat to Hollywood triple-threat," which would fit New Yorker Bailon's beginnings. The star started out living in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and moved to Hollywood when her career picked up with the musical group 3LW in the late '90s and early '00s.

6 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Butterfly Is Probably This Singer There's a lot of evidence supporting the idea that this singer is a former member of a massive female pop group.

3. The Voice

It's no secret that Bailon has quite the voice, and by listening to her more recent work, like on the song "Secrets" with her husband Israel Houghton, the similarities to Flamingo are certainly there. Just listen to the two clips:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Disney Past

Flamingo alluded to being controlled in the past, this remark could be referring to Bailon's issues with Disney's infamously strict rules for her as an actress and singer in the popular Cheetah Girls franchise. And if Black Widow is who most people are guessing (Raven-Symoné), Bailon wouldn't be the only Cheetah Girl in the competition.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. Denial

Bailon's The Real co-hosts broached the subject of her possibly being part of The Masked Singer and her denial is definitely questionable. Her adamant tone doesn't even convince her coworkers, who continue to pose questions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Origins

Flamingo alluded to being discovered by a powerful wizard, but this could be code for Bailon's discovery by famed singer Ricky Martin.

7. Career Aspirations

In a clue revealed during her second performance, Flamingo said that she previously had aspirations of becoming a doctor. A quick look at Bailon's Wikipedia page clues us into her past desire to become an obstetrician.