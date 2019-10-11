'High School Musical: The Musical' to Air Early on ABC, Disney Channel & Freeform (VIDEO)

For viewers who are anticipating the arrival of Disney+, some exciting news about the platform's upcoming series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The show will air one episode across three channels — ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform — days before it officially arrives on the platform. The preview event will take place on Friday, November 8 at 8/7c.

Taking place on one night only, the airing will allow people to preview the content heading to Disney's streaming platform without paying an additional price beyond their current rates. Disney+ which launches four days later on Tuesday, November 12 will house various titles including this upcoming original, The Mandalorian, The Simpsons library, and more.

Along with this exciting news, Disney also revealed a special featurette highlighting the new cast members of this High School Musical series. As indicated in the title, the show is about a high school putting on the play of High School Musical in the same building where the beloved Disney Channel films were shot.

Sure, Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and Troy (Zac Efron) may have graduated long ago, but there's a new set of Wildcats who are about to get their heads in the game. Don't miss the preview below, the special airing on Friday, November 8 and the full season when it arrives on Disney+.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Special airing, Friday, November 8, 8/7c Disney Channel, ABC and Freeform