'The Rookie' Stages Mini 'Firefly' Reunion With Guest Star Alan Tudyk

Just after ABC staged a Castle reunion on their current Nathan Fillion-leading project The Rookie, another one is set to take place within the cop series.

This time, it's Fillion's former show Firefly, with former costar Alan Tudyk set to guest star. The news broke over Instagram when Fillion posted a video from set featuring himself and Tudyk.

"Want to see who's coming to #therookieabc?" read the caption on the video, which sees The Rookie star panning his camera over to Tudyk.

According to TV Line, Tudyk will portray a character named Ellroy Basso, a bioremediation specialist who teaches John Nolan a lesson or two in the area of crime scene cleaning. Their fun dynamic, which can be seen in the video from set, is sure to be reflected onscreen as well.

This isn't the first Firefly star to pay a visit to The Rookie — Sean Maher previously guest-starred in a Season 1 episode.

The cult favorite series from Joss Whedon debuted in 2002 and ran for a single season finishing in 2003. A follow-up film titled Serenity hit theaters in 2005 shortly after the series concluded.

The Rookie, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC