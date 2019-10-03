'Tell Me a Story' Season 2 Trailer Teases New Twisted Fairy Tales (VIDEO)

CBS All Access's Tell Me a Story was back at New York Comic Con 2019 this week to celebrate Season 2 of the anthology series.

The psychological thriller will officially debut it's next chapter beginning Thursday, December 5 on the streaming platform. Creator and executive producer Kevin Williamson appeared alongside cast members Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Natalie Alyn Lind, Carrie-Anne Moss and Danielle Campbell in a special panel for the title.

Moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook, the event unveiled the official Season 2 trailer as well as some new images for the series. The twisted and dark drama explores and re-imagines beloved fairy tales, and in Season 2, those included will be: Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella.

The Pruitt family is at the center of the action as they navigate love, loss, romance and terror against the backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee. Filmed on location, Season 2 stars Paul Wesley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Ashley Madekwe. Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille, and Christopher Meyer all appear in recurring roles.

Below, check out the exciting new trailer released at NYCC and mark your calendars for the December 5 arrival of Season 2. Additional installments will be released weekly every Thursday following the season premiere date.

Tell Me a Story, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 5, CBS All Access