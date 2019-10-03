Abigail Spencer Is a Femme Fatale Out for Revenge in 'Reprisal' Trailer (VIDEO)

The meaning of family is very different in Hulu's upcoming drama, Reprisal.

"My brother dragged me through a field," Doris (Abigail Spencer) says in the new trailer. "They were that convinced I wouldn't be a threat to them."

But as she shows, they were wrong, as is anyone else who isn't very worried about getting on her bad side. "All my life, people have been underestimating me," she reveals. "Being underestimated is the greatest advantage you can have over other people."

That moment she was dragged through a field is just one of several acts of violence teased in the first look at the new series. Doris is looking for her own crew, to "tie up some loose ends" — and things are going to get fiery and bloody, as you can see below.

Reprisal tells a hyper-noir story about a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, is out for revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. All episodes will premiere on Hulu on Friday, December 6.

The series stars Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan, and Rory Cochrane. It was created by showrunner and executive producer Josh Corbin. Also serving as executive producer are Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen, and Jonathan Van Tulleken. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield are co-executive producers.

Reprisal, Series Premiere, Friday, December 6, Hulu