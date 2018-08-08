‘Timeless’ Star Abigail Spencer Is Heading to Hulu in a New Pilot

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Timeless - 'Darlington' - Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston
Justin Lubin/NBC

Timeless

 More

Abigail Spencer is returning to TV, but through streaming this time with a Hulu pilot.

The actress known for her role as Lucy Preston in NBC’s short-lived fan favorite Timeless, Spencer will reportedly play the lead in Reprisal according to Variety. Executive produced by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Warren Littlefield and Barry Jossen, Reprisal will see Spencer in the role of femme fatale.

Everything We Know About The Two-Part 'Timeless' Finale
Related

Everything We Know About The Two-Part 'Timeless' Finale

As reported by Variety, the project is described as a revenge tale, which sees Spencer’s character “lead a vengeful campaign against a bombtastic gang of gearheads” after having been left for dead.

Fans of Spencer in Timeless will surely be glad to see the actress in another role, but in case they aren’t, they still have the recently announced two-part Timeless finale event to look forward to around the holidays this year. The Reprisal pilot will be written by Josh Corbin who will also co-executive produce, while Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct.

Campaign to Save 'Timeless' Fails With No Network Pickup — But What About the Movie?
Related

Campaign to Save 'Timeless' Fails With No Network Pickup — But What About the Movie?

Spencer will defintiely return for the special Timeless finale event that was spawned from fan outrage over Season 2’s cancellation—the second time the network had given Timeless the axe. Thankfully the actress and her costars will be able to give fans the proper ending they desire since the show won’t move forward.

Timeless - NBC

Timeless where to stream

Timeless

Abigail Spencer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jaina Lee Ortiz in the 'Station 19' series finale
1
‘Station 19’ EPs Break Down the Series Finale’s Biggest Moments & Future of the Characters
Peter Krause as Bobby in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 9
2
Did Bobby Survive ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Finale? Peter Krause on His Fate & That Cliffhanger
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends trial at Manhattan Criminal Court May 28th 2024 in New York
3
Donald Trump Hush Money Verdict Reached: Guilty on All 34 Counts
Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in 'NCIS' - 'Past, Present & Future'
4
Everything We Know So Far About ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn
5
Actor Nick Pasqual Charged With Attempted Murder After Makeup Artist Girlfriend Stabbed 20 Times