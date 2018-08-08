‘Timeless’ Star Abigail Spencer Is Heading to Hulu in a New Pilot

Abigail Spencer is returning to TV, but through streaming this time with a Hulu pilot.

The actress known for her role as Lucy Preston in NBC’s short-lived fan favorite Timeless, Spencer will reportedly play the lead in Reprisal according to Variety. Executive produced by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Warren Littlefield and Barry Jossen, Reprisal will see Spencer in the role of femme fatale.

As reported by Variety, the project is described as a revenge tale, which sees Spencer’s character “lead a vengeful campaign against a bombtastic gang of gearheads” after having been left for dead.

Fans of Spencer in Timeless will surely be glad to see the actress in another role, but in case they aren’t, they still have the recently announced two-part Timeless finale event to look forward to around the holidays this year. The Reprisal pilot will be written by Josh Corbin who will also co-executive produce, while Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct.

Spencer will defintiely return for the special Timeless finale event that was spawned from fan outrage over Season 2’s cancellation—the second time the network had given Timeless the axe. Thankfully the actress and her costars will be able to give fans the proper ending they desire since the show won’t move forward.