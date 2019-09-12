'The Voice' Sneak Peek: John Legend Celebrates His 'VEGOT' (VIDEO)

Only one man can claim VEGOT status, and that is none other than The Voice coach John Legend.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the reigning champion celebrating that status as he returns as a coach for Season 17 of the NBC competition. And he appears ready to go all the way with a singer again. He's fresh off coaching Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon.

"I have experience. I feel confident," Legend says in the video. "I feel like I'm in my groove now."

Along with that Voice trophy, he also has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. "Winning The Voice has fulfilled all my trophy dreams," he says. "I'm still basking in the glow of having been able to work with Maelyn. It was a wonderful journey."

Watch below to see why Legend does this show — and while he's in it to win it, that's not the only reason he's back in the swivel chair. Plus, see the rest of the coaches having fun and Legend pointing out something about Blake Shelton.

The Voice, Season 17 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, NBC