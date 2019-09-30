2019 MLB Playoffs TV Schedule and Preview

The Boys of Summer have called it quits after 162 games. The Men of October are just getting started.

The 2019 Major League Baseball postseason starts October 1 at 8/7c on TBS with the NL wild-card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals in D.C. The following night, ESPN airs the AL wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Oakland A's at 8/7c.

The best-of-five-game division series start Thursday, Oct. 3, with the NLDS on TBS and Friday, October 4, with the ALDS on FS1/MLB Network. The NLDS Game 1s will feature the Dodgers hosting the Brewers/Nationals, while the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals are at the NL East Champion Atlanta Braves.

In Game 1 of the ALDS, the Astros will host the Rays/A's and the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins will be at Yankee Stadium to face the AL East champion N.Y. Yankees.

The best-of-seven NLCS airs exclusively on TBS beginning October 11, with the ALCS beginning October 12 on FOX or FS1.

FOX airs the World Series beginning October 22, with home-field advantage in the series awarded to the team with the better regular-season record. Game 7, if necessary, is October 30.

Wild-Card Games, NL: TBS (Oct. 1) & AL: ESPN (Oct. 2)

NL Division Series, TBS (beginning Oct. 3)

AL Division Series, FS1 or MLB Network (beginning Oct. 4)

NL Championship Series, TBS (beginning Oct. 11)

AL Championship Series, FS1 or FOX (beginning Oct. 12)

World Series, FOX (beginning Oct. 22)

2019 MLB Postseason Schedule

(Schedule subject to change)

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: NL Wild Card Game: Milwaukee at Washington, 8/7c, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 2: AL Wild Card Game: Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8/7c, ESPN

DIVISION SERIES

(NLDS on TBS; ALDS on FS1 or MLB Network)

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS Game 1: Brewers/Nationals at L.A. Dodgers, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS Game 1: Rays/A's at Houston, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS Game 2: Brewers/Nationals at L.A. Dodgers, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5: Rays/A's at Houston, FS1 or MLBN

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Brewers/Nationals, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS Game 3: Houston at Rays/A's, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at Brewers/Nationals, TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Atlanta at St. Louis, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Houston at Rays/A's, FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Brewers/Nationals at L.A. Dodgers, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Rays/A's at Houston, FS1

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(NLCS on TBS; ALCS on FS1 or FOX)

Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

WORLD SERIES

(Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX

Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day

Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX