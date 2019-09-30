2019 MLB Playoffs TV Schedule and Preview
The Boys of Summer have called it quits after 162 games. The Men of October are just getting started.
The 2019 Major League Baseball postseason starts October 1 at 8/7c on TBS with the NL wild-card game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals in D.C. The following night, ESPN airs the AL wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Oakland A's at 8/7c.
The best-of-five-game division series start Thursday, Oct. 3, with the NLDS on TBS and Friday, October 4, with the ALDS on FS1/MLB Network. The NLDS Game 1s will feature the Dodgers hosting the Brewers/Nationals, while the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals are at the NL East Champion Atlanta Braves.
In Game 1 of the ALDS, the Astros will host the Rays/A's and the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins will be at Yankee Stadium to face the AL East champion N.Y. Yankees.
The best-of-seven NLCS airs exclusively on TBS beginning October 11, with the ALCS beginning October 12 on FOX or FS1.
FOX airs the World Series beginning October 22, with home-field advantage in the series awarded to the team with the better regular-season record. Game 7, if necessary, is October 30.
MLB Postseason Schedule at a Glance
Wild-Card Games, NL: TBS (Oct. 1) & AL: ESPN (Oct. 2)
NL Division Series, TBS (beginning Oct. 3)
AL Division Series, FS1 or MLB Network (beginning Oct. 4)
NL Championship Series, TBS (beginning Oct. 11)
AL Championship Series, FS1 or FOX (beginning Oct. 12)
World Series, FOX (beginning Oct. 22)
2019 MLB Postseason Schedule
(Schedule subject to change)
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: NL Wild Card Game: Milwaukee at Washington, 8/7c, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 2: AL Wild Card Game: Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8/7c, ESPN
DIVISION SERIES
(NLDS on TBS; ALDS on FS1 or MLB Network)
Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS Game 1: Brewers/Nationals at L.A. Dodgers, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS
Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS Game 1: Rays/A's at Houston, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS Game 1: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS Game 2: Brewers/Nationals at L.A. Dodgers, TBS
Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 5: Rays/A's at Houston, FS1 or MLBN
Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Brewers/Nationals, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS Game 3: Houston at Rays/A's, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): L.A. Dodgers at Brewers/Nationals, TBS
Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Atlanta at St. Louis, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Houston at Rays/A's, FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Brewers/Nationals at L.A. Dodgers, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Rays/A's at Houston, FS1
Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, FS1
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(NLCS on TBS; ALCS on FS1 or FOX)
Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1
Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1
WORLD SERIES
(Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record)
Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX
Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day
Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX
Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX
Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX