'Law & Order: SVU' Podcast 'Squadroom' to Launch After Season 21 Premiere

Law & Order fans, get ready for more SVU.

NBC announced that it has partnered with Wolf Entertainment to give fans even more reason to celebrate as the drama begins its historic 21st season: The Law & Order: SVU Podcast, launching after the premiere Thursday, at 11/10c, with new episodes rolled out on a weekly basis at the same time.

The weekly aftershow Squadroom is hosted by SVU insider Anthony Roman and will include exclusive interviews with cast, producers, and writers. It will delve into the inspiration and making of the show, go behind the scenes, and revisit the deep library of some of TV's most talked about episodes. The first episode features interviews with Mariska Hargitay, showrunner Warren Leight, and Peter Scanavino about the show's cultural impact over the years and what to expect this season.

NBC and Wolf Entertainment also plan on publishing additional podcast content including "radio show"-style classic episodes of the series in an audio-only format.

"We are always looking at new and exciting ways to collaborate with the Wolf team and an official podcast felt like the perfect format for a popular and long-running brand like SVU," Rob Hayes, Executive Vice President, Digital, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are excited to deliver new experiences and expand the discussion for audiences on a platform that allows them to dive in anytime, anywhere."

"We've seen on social media that SVU has a huge fan base, and the fans that engage are smart, curious, and crave behind-the-scenes insights," Elliot Wolf, Senior Vice President of Digital for Wolf Entertainment, added. "We thought to give these fans more we could produce a podcast that continues the conversation. They can learn more about the creative process, the actors' work and what makes the show tick."

You can subscribe to the SVU podcast wherever you get your podcasts and at https://apple.co/lawandordersvupod.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, NBC

Law & Order: SVU Podcast, Thursdays, 11/10c