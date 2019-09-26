'For All Mankind' Aims to Put a Woman on the Moon in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+'s upcoming series For All Mankind is pushing boundaries in an alternate history.

From executive producer Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), For All Mankind is sci-fi drama which reimagines a world where the space race never ended. In the full length trailer released September 26, viewers see the race kick into high gear when the Soviets land on the moon first.

How can NASA compete? By putting a woman on the moon, of course. Serving as an examination of the American spirit in the face of adversity, the series is told through the lives of astronauts, engineers and their families as they attempt to crack the next frontier — space.

In the exciting trailer, history changes when women are invited into the space program to train as astronauts. See how this twist and bumps along the way make for a shaky exit from the Earth's atmosphere. Will they find success? Viewers can find out as soon as Friday, November 1 when Apple TV+ launches.

And if the trailer has you excited, don't miss out on the show's newly-announced New York Comic Con panel with cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel Van Santen, Wrenn Schmidt and Jodi Balfour who will be joined by creators/executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi along with executive producer Maril Davis.

The panel is set to take place Saturday, October 5, at 3/2c at the Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W 34th Street) in New York City. Don't miss out on your chance to learn more about this exciting new series ahead of its launch date.

For All Mankind,