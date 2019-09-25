ABC's 'The Little Mermaid Live' Adds John Stamos & Graham Phillips

The cast of The Wonderful World of Disney's The Little Mermaid Live is expanding as the ABC musical event adds two more names to its roster.

John Stamos and Graham Phillips have joined the production in the roles of Chef Louis and Prince Eric, respectively. The Little Mermaid Live will air Tuesday, November 5 on the network, and stars Auli'i Cravalho in the titular role.

Following his performance in the Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid, Stamos is reprising his role as the French cook from the beloved Disney classic. Meanwhile, Phillips, who is known for roles in The Good Wife, Riverdale and Atypical, is returning to his own live theater roots by appearing as Prince Eric.

They join previously announced stars Cravahlo, Queen Latifah as Ursula, and Shaggy as Sebastian. Both actors have extensive stage experience with Stamos having appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Best Man, and Nine among others. Phillips originated the role of Evan in Broadway's 13.

The event is taking place to honor the 30th anniversary of the animated film and will feature a format never seen before. Viewers will be taken on a journey under the sea with star-studded musical performances.

The Little Mermaid Live, Tuesday, November 5, 8/7c, ABC