'The Conners' Season 2 Premiere: Can the Family Catch a Break?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Conners Season 2, Episode 1, "Preemies, Weed and Infidelity"]

The title for the Season 2 premiere of The Conners pretty much says it all when it comes to where Dan, Darlene, Becky and the crew are when we pick back up.

We find the family not far from where we left them in the Season 1 finale. Below, we're breaking down the major points from the premiere which left fans with a little cliffhanger. Beware of spoilers.

Darlene and David and Ben

When it comes to Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) romances, what was just budding in Season 1 has now become major part of her life in Season 2. The story picks up with her juggling Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and David (Johnny Galecki, not seen).

Ultimately, Darlene caves into being with David at the same time as Ben which makes her feel guilty for lying to the man who suggests moving in together. She feels so torn she even confides in Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) who isn't much of a help. Hopefully as the season progresses we'll see Darlene make a choice between the two.

Pot Problems

While Darlene's caught up in two relationships, she's letting things fall by the wayside under her father Dan's (John Goodman) supervision. When an angry mother (played by Lucy Punch) knocks on the Conners' door, she reveals that Harris (Emma Kenney) sold her son a baked good laced with pot and he was so paranoid that she had to bring him to the emergency room.

Searching for Darlene to collect some money to cover the hospital visit, Dan informs her that Darlene isn't home. The situation later leads to a serious conversation between Dan and Darlene in which he essentially tells her to get her act together. Will it happen? Viewers will have to wait and see.

Premature Appearance

The biggest focus of the episode is Becky's (Lecy Goranson) early labor which leads to the birth of her daughter. She decides to name the newborn Beverly, much to Jackie's dismay. Becky blames herself for not taking care of herself better earlier in her life, but her family assures her that preemie babies are more common than one would think. Still, at the end of the episode, she's left standing over her baby who is hooked up to tubes to live. Will the newest Conner pull through? We hope so.

Don't miss out on what happens next when The Conners returns next Tuesday.

The Conners, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC