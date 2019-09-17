'The Conners' EP Previews Dan Moving on & Darlene's Love Triangle in Season 2
For the working-class Conners, life post-Roseanne still serves up more lemons than lemonade.
"They have the wherewithal to deal with very difficult things, so we give those to them," says executive producer Bruce Helford.
Check out Season 2.
Dan Tries to Move On
Love could come again for the widower (John Goodman), in the form of Katey Sagal's brassy Louise. But, says Helford, "Dan is still having difficulty getting over Roseanne."
Darlene's in a Love Triangle
Dan's cynical daughter (Sara Gilbert) can't decide whether to stay with boss Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) or try again with ex-husband David (Johnny Galecki, back for at least two episodes). Her solution: Secretly see both!
Becky Has Baby Drama
Pregnant sis Becky (Lecy Goranson) was left solo after Emilio's (Rene Rosado) deportation. When their child arrives prematurely, "the family gets in there [to help]," Helford says.
D.J. Is Now in Dad Mode
With his wife re-deployed, little bro (Michael Fishman) takes care of their kid (Jayden Rey) on his own.
Jackie Searches for Peace of Mind
Per Helford, Roseanne's sister (Laurie Metcalf) "goes in different directions trying to find happiness."
The Conners, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, ABC