'Supernatural's Jared Padalecki to Star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot

Jared Padalecki may have his first post-Supernatural gig in the works already! Is Sam Winchester moving from hunting down monsters to catching criminals?

The actor is "a leading contender" to star in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, according to Deadline. Padalecki would also serve as an executive producer, as would Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon), on the series, titled Walker. Fricke would also write the project.

The reboot is set to follow Cordell Walker, who is part of Texas' most elite unit and "finding his way back to his family." A widower and father of two, he spent two years undercover for a high profile case. He'll be teamed up with a female partner, one of the only women in Texas Rangers' history, and they're "the modern day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what's right, regardless of the rules."

CBS TV Studios is reportedly shopping the series, which could end up on The CW or CBS.

Padalecki's Supernatural (which begins its final season on Thursday, October 10 at 8/7c) airs on The CW, while the original Walker, Texas Ranger, starring Chuck Norris, aired from 1993 to 2001 on CBS.

CBS has also already rebooted procedurals in the past; Hawaii Five-0 is entering its 10th season, MacGyver its fourth, and Magnum P.I. its second during the 2019-2020 season.