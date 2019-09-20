'Friends' Stars Celebrate the 25th Anniversary & Thank Fans (PHOTOS)

Twenty-five years ago, on September 22, 1994, Friends premiered, and it's a show many still love today.

That includes its stars, who marked the milestone with celebratory posts on Instagram Thursday. Each posted the same cast photo, along with a heartfelt message.

"Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago," Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc all started their captions. (The series aired on Thursdays for its entire 10-season run, and at 8/7c from its second season on.)

"Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world," Cox's continued. "You've certainly been there for us! I love these guys!" She tagged the rest of the cast, adding hashtags to call out both Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry's lack of Instagram accounts.

"We might be in different places but we are connected," Kudrow added to her post. She also called out Aniston for not being on Instagram in the hashtags.

"THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you," Schwimmer wrote. "Big love to the other five."

"Seems like yesterday," LeBlanc wrote. "Thanks to all the fans for watching."

And there are new fans discovering Friends every day, thanks to streaming (though it is moving from Netflix to HBO Max) and reruns. Executive producer Kevin Bright told TV Insider that the relationships are a large part of why that is. "Relationships have essentially not changed, especially the difficult parts of relationships," he said. "The friendship is what prevails."

And as Schwimmer and Kudrow included in their posts, they're still there for us.

Friends, Seasons 1-10, Streaming, Netflix