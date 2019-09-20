Watch Olivia Colman's Introduction as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown' Season 3 (VIDEO)

Blimey! How exactly does Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II on the upcoming third season of Netflix's hit drama The Crown?

The streaming network released the Season 3 trailer ahead of its debut during the Primetime Emmys telecast on Fox on Sunday and revealed Colman's first scene as the royal.

In the trailer, as you'll see below, the Queen is being presented with a new postage stamp bearing her somewhat older likeness (we see the previous stamp with Emmy winner Claire Foy, who relinquished the role after Season 2) and it's the audience's introduction to the "new" queen. And, for anyone concerned about the change in actors for such an iconic role, it's already obvious that Colman already owns the role in her few words of dialogue in the clip.

In the third season, premiering November 17 on Netflix, we move deeper into the 1960s and 1970s so it makes sense that the royal cast has been replaced with older versions. Besides Colman, the third season cast includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. (Gillian Anderson will join as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in next year's fourth season).

Check out the Season 3 trailer here:

The Crown, Season 3 Global Premiere, Sunday, November 17, Netflix