Netflix Announces 'Breaking Bad' Movie Title & Release Date (VIDEO)

Ready for more of Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman this fall?

As we already knew, Aaron Paul is reprising his role as the meth cook in a film set to debut on Netflix, and the streaming service announced the television event on Saturday. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Friday, October 11. It also released art, a new photo, and a teaser (below).

The logline reads, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

The thriller is written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer, and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The finale ended with Jesse driving away from a Nazi compound, the site of his captivity — and drug kingpin Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) massacre.

For now, fans will have to wait to see if Cranston or any other Breaking Bad stars will be back.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The original series aired from 2008 to 2013 on AMC. Paul won Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Jesse in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The movie will air on the cable network at a later date.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Movie Premiere, Friday, October 11, Netflix