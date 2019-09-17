'The Big Bang Theory' to Stream on HBO Max in Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

Less than 24 hours after Netflix announced its acquisition of Seinfeld beginning in 2021, HBO Max revealed they've secured the first streaming rights to all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

Launching in Spring 2020, WarnerMedia's streaming platform is the first to have U.S. streaming rights to the recently wrapped CBS comedy. All 279 episodes will be available when HBO Max launches and TBS has extended its deal to continue airing the show through 2028.

The deal comes at a price — rights to the popular program for that length of time are estimated in the billions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. "We're thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020."

"This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it's one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering," Greenblatt continued.

Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre offered his own enthusiastic statement as he said, "I am forever grateful to have been part of something as extraordinary as The Big Bang Theory. All of us, — Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, and the amazing writing staff, cast and crew, recognize that 12 seasons of laughter is a gift to be cherished. And now we are extremely excited that TBBT will be joining the HBO Max lineup and be available to both existing and future fans of the show. Laughter has legs!"

The comedy debuted back in September 2007 on CBS and finished out its 12th season as the longest running multi-camera comedy series in U.S. TV history. Over its years on air, Big Bang received 55 Emmy nominations and 10 wins along with 7 Golden Globe nominations.

"It's not every day you get to extend the run of a cultural phenomenon that reaches nearly 35 million viewers on TBS alone every month," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TBS, TNT and truTV. "Through HBO Max and TBS, fans will have access to this beloved comedy for generations to come."