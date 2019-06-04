'Punky Brewster' Reboot With Soleil Moon Frye in the Works

If you were worried about the lull in reboot and revival announcements, have no fear as another series reboot is in development: Punky Brewster!

Soleil Moon Frye, who served as the titular Punky Brewster in NBC's 1980s sitcom, is slated to reprise her role in a new project. Now a single mother of three, Punky attempts to get her life back on track, when she meets a little girl who reminds her of her younger self.

Produced by UCP, Punky Brewster will be written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock, Grounded for Life). Frye will also serve as an executive producer alongside the show's original creator, David Duclon (Family Matters, Silver Spoon).

Also executive producing is Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement, Hollywood Darlings) of Main Event Media. No word on other castings at this time.

Frye became a household name and pop culture icon when she debuted in the series at the age of 8 in 1984. Punky Brewster ran for four seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1988 and earned three Primetime Emmy nominations. The actress also lent her vocals to the show's 1985 animated iteration.

Following her time on Punky Brewster, Frye moved on to roles in Friends, Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years and Sabrina the Teenage Witch among others. Most recently, Frye wrapped production on Heirlooms, a crime comedy co-starring Shelley Long and Luke Wilson.